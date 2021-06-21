Italian Guardia di Finanza Seize 6 Tonnes of Hashish on US Flagged Yacht with 3 Bulgarians on Board

Society » INCIDENTS | June 21, 2021, Monday // 11:33
Bulgaria: Italian Guardia di Finanza Seize 6 Tonnes of Hashish on US Flagged Yacht with 3 Bulgarians on Board

The Italian Guardia di Finanza, which is specialized police unit in fighting drug trafficking, said it had seized six tonnes of hashish from a yacht sailing under the American flag. The operation took place near Sicily.

 The three crew members, identified as Bulgarian nationals, were detained and taken to a prison in Palermo, reported The Independent.

 The yacht was under surveillance for some time but Italian authorities expected permition fom USA to board since the yacht is sailing under US flag.

 According to the police, the value of drugs on the black market would be around 13 million euros.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria