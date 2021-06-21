Bulgarians Welcome in Greece with Negative Rapid Antigen Covid Test

Greece will start admitting Bulgarian citizens with a negative rapid COVID-19 antigen test, presented on paper, starting June 19, the Greek Tourism Ministry is quoted by the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry.



According to the Bulgarian Embassy in Athens, the test results must be issued by an authorized laboratory. The new measure will be in effect for all incoming passengers, regardless of mode of transport, who come from EU countries on the green list, which includes Bulgaria.



The restrictions have been relaxed for children as well, BTA reports. Those under 12 will no longer be required to present a negative PCR or rapid antigen test result, or certify that they have recovered from the virus.