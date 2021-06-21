Three People Injured in Shooting in Central Berlin on Monday

Society » INCIDENTS | June 21, 2021, Monday // 10:11
Bulgaria: Three People Injured in Shooting in Central Berlin on Monday

Three people have been injured in a shooting that took place in Berlin during the early morning hours, Bild reported on Monday.

The attack occurred in the city's Wedding district, the newspaper explained, adding that the victims of the shooting have been transported to a hospital.

According to the latest updates, the perpetrator still hasn't been apprehended.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria