Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 27 Newly Infected, All Regions in Green Zone

27 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours are 27 frafter 4,141 tests, the daily report on the National Information Portal shows on June 21.

5 were confirmed from PCR and 22 from rapid antigen tests.

The total lab-confirmed positive cases in the country since the start of the epidemic are 421,032.

The active cases are 10,226.

Of the total, 1,745 patients are in hospitals, 207 of them being in intensive care.

During the past 24 hours:

· 7 recoveries, bringing the total to date to 392,816;

· 3,134 administered doses of Covid-19 vaccines, bringing the total to date to 1,660,175

· 1 Covid-19 related death, thus bringing the death toll to date to 17,990.

All districts in Bulgaria have now been classified as "green zone" in terms of morbidity.