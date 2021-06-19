Bulgarian NRA Collected BGN 4 Мillion Unpaid Taxes in 7 Days

Business | June 19, 2021, Saturday // 11:15
Bulgaria: Bulgarian NRA Collected BGN 4 Мillion Unpaid Taxes in 7 Days

The National Revenue Agency (NRA) collected over BGN 4 million in outstanding payments in just 7 days.

Dozens of debtors have committed to pay more than BGN 9 million for taxes and social security contributions in the next 2 weeks, the NRA announced.

"This is due to the involvement of the territorial directors of the National Revenue Agency and the organization of emergency meetings with the largest debtors, which led to rapid results in the collection of public debts," the revenue agency said.

The regional directors spoke in person with 95 people in just seven days, and in a partnership spirit, payment options were discussed, including in regular installments.

Nearly 50 percent of the debtors made a payment immediately after the meeting.

Some of the persons have committed to repay debts totaling over BGN 9 million by the end of June 2021, and others - that they will pay their debts within the year. Meetings with people with late payments to the budget continue.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria