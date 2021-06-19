Over 10,000 Active Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria

June 19, 2021
The new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the past day are 105 with 14,771 tests performed, according to the data from the Unified Information Portal. The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria is 420,964. The active cases are 10,205.

The total number of hospitalized patients with coronavirus is 1752. The patients in the intensive care units are 208. The cured for the last day are 320. For the past 24 hours 7 new deaths have been registered.

The vaccine doses administered are a total of 1,653,186, of which 15,249 for the last 24 hours.

