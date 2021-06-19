Greece Accepts Bulgarian Tourists with Rapid Antigen Test

Business » TOURISM | June 19, 2021, Saturday // 09:13
Bulgaria: Greece Accepts Bulgarian Tourists with Rapid Antigen Test pixabay.com

Greece will start admitting Bulgarian citizens with a negative rapid COVID-19 antigen test, presented on paper, starting June 19, the Greek Tourism Ministry is quoted as saying by the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry on Friday.

According to the Bulgarian Embassy in Athens, the test results must be issued from an authorized laboratory. The new measure will be in effect for all incoming passengers, regardless of mode of transport, who come from EU countries on the green list, which includes Bulgaria.

The restrictions have been relaxed for children as well. Those under 12 will no longer be required to present a negative PCR or rapid antigen test result, or certify that they have recovered from the virus. 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: greece, test
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria