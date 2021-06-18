Senior Bulgarian Magistrates Questioned by Police

The National Police on Friday launched a probe into a case made public by caretaker Interior Minister Boiko Rashkov, BTA has learnt. The Interior Ministry said that there is an ongoing probe in connection with a concrete alert and two former and one acting magistrate have been invited for an interview within the framework of the probe.

BTA has learnt that the two former magistrates are former Sofia City Prosecutor Nikolai Kokinov and the former chief of the National Investigative Service, Boiko Naidenov. Kokinov confimed for BTA that he has been questioned. The acting magistrate is an investigator with the National Investigative Service. The prosecution service confirmed that a senior magistrate has been summoned for an interview at the National Police Directorate. NV/PP