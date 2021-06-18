Accident Closes Road to Bulgarian Sea
pixabay.com
The accident closed the road Chirpan - Stara Zagora, in the area of 67 km, according to the Road Infrastructure Agency.
Drivers traveling to Bourgas cross the following bypass route: Chirpan - Maritsa Motorway - Dimitrovgrad - road I-5 Dimitrovgrad - Stara Zagora.
For passengers in the direction of Sofia: Ring road of Stara Zagora - road I-5 Stara Zagora - Kazanlak - road I-6 Kazanlak - Sofia.
