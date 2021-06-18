Weather in Bulgaria: Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

Today it will be mostly cloudy over the whole country, in the afternoon over Western Bulgaria there will be cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds. It will be raining in some places in the afternoon accompanied by thunders.

A light to moderate wind from west-northwest will blow, according to a reference on the NIMH website.

Maximum temperatures will be between 22 ° and 27 °C, in the extreme southwestern regions, where there will be more hours of sunshine - up to about 30 °C.

Atmospheric pressure will drop slightly and will be close to the average for the month.

In the mountains it will be mostly cloudy with rain, in places accompanied by thunders.

A moderate north-northwest wind will blow there.

The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around 18 °C, at 2000 meters - around 11 °C. Along the Black Sea coast it will be mostly cloudy and rainy today.

A light to moderate northwest wind will blow. Maximum temperatures on the seaside will be 20-23 °C. The temperature of the sea water is 18-20 °. The sea waves will be 1-2 points.