Bulgarian President Radev Holds Meeting with N.Macedonian PM Zaev

The Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev is visiting Bulgaria. The focus of the visit is the deepening of the bilateral dialogue and the prospect for achieving real progress in the process of European integration of the Republic of North Macedonia.

Zaev held a meeting with the Bulgarian head of state, President Rumen Radev, after which a briefing was given to journalists on June 17.

The Republic of North Macedonia is the most important close friendly country for us. That is why we need regular contacts, dialogue and cooperation, stressed President Rumen Radev.

Unfortunately, in recent years, these relations have reached a dead end, the dialogue has been frozen, and this has affected your prospect of joining the EU, Radev added.

The cooperation agreement from 2017 did not have specific binding conditions and deadlines, and this allowed for variable decisions and actions, said the President of Bulgaria.

Radev thanked his counterpart from the Republic of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski.

Our joint visit to Rome demonstrates our mutual will and signal to all our citizens for cooperation, friendship and understanding. And I am hopeful that I see this spirit at the government level as well, explained President Radev.

I hope for a pragmatic approach with speciffic, sustainable results, which will lead to the start of negotiations for the accession of the Republic of North Macedonia to the EU and for our young people to build their future together, he said.

The President also explained that Bulgaria will donate 50,000 vaccines to the Republic of North Macedonia. Another initiative is being considered - young people from our western neighbour to come on vacation to Bulgaria, Radev explained.

For his part, Zoran Zaev said that the joint visit of the Presidents of Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia to Rome gave a message to young people that they should continue to work together, to maintain friendship between the two peoples.