Biden-Putin Summit Ended with Positive Tone

Putin and Biden announced some practical steps after Geneva summit for coming months.

The summit of the Russian and US presidents, which lasted less than 4 hours, ended better than many predicted.

A joint communique on strategic stability was signed, and the ambassadors of both countries are returning in the coming days to work on bilateral relations.

Furthermore, in the next six months, the Russian Foreign Ministry and the US Department of State should find a compromise on returning prisoners from jails, and an expert group will gather to discuss cybersecurity issues.

Both Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden noted the positive tone of the talks. Both leaders hope that practical results of the meeting will be seen in the coming months, Izvestia writes.

Iran was also important part of the discussions.

Iran is due to hold its presidential elections on June 18. Five candidates will be taking part, but it is already known that the current Chief Justice of Iran Ebrahim Raisi is the favorite to win.

The Guardian Council did not allow any serious rivals to take part in the process.

The only thing that could be an obstacle to his victory is a low voter turnout. Meanwhile, Raisi is viewed as not only a future president but also a potential successor to the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes./tass