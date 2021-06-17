Bulgarian PM Yanev Met with His N.Macedonian Counterpart Zaev

Politics | June 17, 2021, Thursday // 23:20
Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM Yanev Met with His N.Macedonian Counterpart Zaev Council of Ministers

The Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev is visiting Bulgaria. He held talks with his Bulgarian caretaker PM Stefan Yanev on June 17.

It is the responsibility of politicians. Of course, historians have an important place and responsibilities in the work of this commission, caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev said in response to a question after the meeting with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

We currently have a window of opportunity to work on unresolved issues. Our aim is to create a favourable environment of trust, friendship, frank conversation and open dialogue, which will help our specialists to sit down and find the right solutions, the caretaker Prime Minister explained.

Zoran Zaev's delegation came with specific decisions, which we will discuss today and in the coming days, added Yanev.

The focus of Zoran Zaev's visit is the deepening of the bilateral dialogue and the prospect of achieving real progress in the process of European integration of the Republic of North Macedonia.

It is obvious that as neighbours, as good friends and fraternal peoples, we need constant communication, Yanev stressed.

Bulgaria supports the European perspective of the Republic of North Macedonia and the opportunities to start EU accession talks. We firmly support the perspective of the Republic of North Macedonia and the Republic of Albania on the path of their joining the European family, caretaker Prime Minister stressed.

