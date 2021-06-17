UU Health Commissioner Meets with Bulgarian Caretaker Minister of Health, Talks EU Covid Certificate

European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides, who visited Bulgaria on Thursday, said that scientists are currently studying the effectiveness of rapid antigen COVID tests. She noted that when, and if, there s sufficient scientific data, the results from such tests will be recognized by the EU Digital COVID Certificate.



Kyriakides stressed that the safest way to travel freely is to get vaccinated. 'We follow science, the advice of scientists, so

that we can provide reliable information,'' she added. The EU COVID certificates currently cover those who have been

vaccinated against COVID-19, as well as those who have had a PCR test or have been infected and recovered, but the latter is

only recognized if proven by a PCR test.



Nearly 50 per cent of Europeans have already been vaccinated,

Kyriakides said. Earlier in the day, she met with caretaker Health Minister Stoycho Katsarov and the two visited a mobile

COVID-19 immunization centre on Alexander Battenberg Square in Sofia. BTA





















