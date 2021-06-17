First Case of Indian Coronavirus Variant Detected in Bulgaria

The first case of an Indian variant of the coronavirus has been detected in our country, reported the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD).

The sample was taken from a man in the age group between 20 and 30 years old from Pleven.

The NCIPD clarifies that the patient has the right of temporary residence in the country. He didn't declare a trip abroad.

The infected man was examined at the hospital, he had complaints of fever, shortness of breath and chest pains. He was diagnosed with COVID-19, was not hospitalized but placed under home treatment.

Although the sample‘s sequencing was made in May, the analysis did not show the presence of the Indian variant. However, a re-analysis at the international gene bank this month found the the so-called Delta variant.

According to data of the NCIPD, a total of 34 samples from Pleven region were genome sequenced in April and May, but no other cases of Delta variant were found.

