EU Health Commissioner Comes to Sofia to Discuss Pandemic Issues, Vaccination

EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides arrives in Bulgaria today to discuss with President Rumen Radev and caretaker Health Minister Dr. Stoycho Katsarov current issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Talks will focus on the European Union's strategy for vaccines and the launch of a national immunization campaign against Covid-19, as well as on future action on proposals within the European Health Union.

During the visit, Commissioner Kyriakides and Bulgaria's Health Minister will also visit a mobile coronavirus vaccination site on the capital's Alexander Battenberg Square and meet with the vaccination teams at the Saint Anna University Hospital.