Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 95 Newly Infected, 25 Fatalities

The newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours are 95 from 12,171 tests, the daily report on the National Information Portal shows on June 17.

64 were confirmed from PCR and 97 from rapid antigen tests.

The total lab-confirmed positive cases in the country since the start of the epidemic are 420,749.

The active cases are 10,757.

Of the total, 1,954 patients are in hospitals, 227 of them being in intensive care.

During the past 24 hours:

· 1,064 recoveries, bringing the total to date to 392,035;

· 17,626 administered doses of Covid-19 vaccines, bringing the total to date to 1,619,744

· 25 Covid-19 related deaths, thus bringing the death toll to date to 17,957.