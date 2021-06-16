Bulgaria: No More Masks in Small Work Teams – Caretaker Health Minister

Society » HEALTH | June 16, 2021, Wednesday // 11:56
On June 15, Bulgaria's Caretaker Minister of Health, Dr. Stoycho Katsarov, issued an Order according to which the requirement for wearing protective masks may be lifted for employees in work teams of up to 7 people. This will be at the discretion of employers, appointing authorities and individuals and legal entities - owners or managers of public facilities, commercial and other facilities providing services to citizens.

The condition is that all individuals have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and/or had been ill and recovered from coronavirus infection.

For the purposes of the Order, "fully vaccinated against COVID-19" is a person who has completed a vaccination course against COVID-19, certified with an EU Digital COVID vaccination certificate and is 14 days past the second vaccine dose.

"Recovered from being ill" is considered a person with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 illness, either by PCR or rapid antigen test, for the period from the 15th to the 180th day from the date of the test for which the person was in home or hospital isolation, certified by a prescription of the relevant regional health inspectorate, or with an EU Digital COVID certificate for recovery from COVID-19.

The order takes effect today, June 16.

 

