Bulgaria: School Students of 7th and 10th Grades Sit for Exam in Bulgarian Language and Literature

Today, more than 111,000 school students of 7th and 10th grades are taking a standardized test (the so-called external assessment exam)in Bulgarian language and literature. The exam in mathematics is on Friday. For 7th graders the exam results will be valid for admission to elite secondary schools. There will also be a foreign language test but it will be optional.

During the exams the students have to wear masks, no more than 10 school students being admitted to each examination room.

Rooms for students who are under quarantine will be made available – as of 15 June sixteen 7th graders and forty-nine 10th graders.

The results of the national external assessment exams will be announced on 28 June. 

  

 

