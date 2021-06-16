Weather in Bulgaria: Code Orange Warning in Force for Four Eastern Regions
The national weather service have declared the Code Orange warning for hazardous weather in four regions for June 16, due to forecast for thunderstorms and heavy rain.
The four regions are in the eastern part of Bulgaria: Bourgas, Varna, Dobrich and Shoumen, Bulgaria’s meteorology institute said.
The lesser Code Yellow warning for potentially hazardous weather, due to forecasts of thunderstorms and heavy rain, has been issued for the regions of Silistra, Razgrad, Targovishte, Sliven and Yambol.
Additionally, a Code Yellow has been issued for the coastal areas of Bourgas, Varna and Dobrich due to forecast for strong gusty winds, which are expected to reach velocity of 14-17m/s.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Official Delegation of North Macedonia Arrives in Sofia on 17 June
- » School Students of 7th and 10th Grades Sit for Exam in Bulgarian Language and Literature
- » Bulgaria: Finance Ministry Ready with Budget Update
- » Bulgaria’s Nationalist VMRO Leader Accused of Discrimination against Roma
- » Bulgaria’s Caretaker Interior Minister Confirmed Wiretapping
- » Bulgaria’s Caretaker Prime Minister: CEO of Registry Agency Will Be Replaced