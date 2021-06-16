Weather in Bulgaria: Code Orange Warning in Force for Four Eastern Regions

The national weather service have declared the Code Orange warning for hazardous weather in four regions for June 16, due to forecast for thunderstorms and heavy rain.

The four regions are in the eastern part of Bulgaria: Bourgas, Varna, Dobrich and Shoumen, Bulgaria’s meteorology institute said.

The lesser Code Yellow warning for potentially hazardous weather, due to forecasts of thunderstorms and heavy rain, has been issued for the regions of Silistra, Razgrad, Targovishte, Sliven and Yambol.

Additionally, a Code Yellow has been issued for the coastal areas of Bourgas, Varna and Dobrich due to forecast for strong gusty winds, which are expected to reach velocity of 14-17m/s.