Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 161 Newly Infected, 17 Fatalities

The newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours are 161 from 13,200 tests, the daily report on the National Information Portal shows on June 16.

64 were confirmed from PCR and 97 from rapid antigen tests.

The total lab-confirmed positive cases in the country since the start of the epidemic are 420,654.

The active cases are 11,751.

Of the total, 2,097 patients are in hospitals, 241 of them being in intensive care.

During the past 24 hours:

· 583 recoveries, bringing the total to date to 390,971;

· 15,474 administered doses of Covid-19 vaccines, bringing the total to date to 1,602,136

· 17 Covid-19 related deaths, thus bringing the death toll to date to 17,932.