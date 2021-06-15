Mobile Vaccination Bus in Sofia

Efforts are continuing to make vaccination against Covid-19 more accessible to those who want to get a jab. A bus has become a mobile vaccination station and will go around the capital city of Sofia from tomorrow, June 16.

Its first stop will be on Alexander I Square.

The bus was donated to the Sofia Health Inspectorate by the “Charity and Mercy” Foundation.

The bus is equipped with everything necessary for the mandatory examination before immunization. Two teams will be able to work in it at the same time.

"There are absolutely all types of vaccines in the refrigerator with an emergency cabinet. It is very important to say that even now - a certificate can be automatically issued for people who have been vaccinated with a second shot or a single-dose vaccine," Dr. Dancho Penchev, Director of Sofia Regional Health Inspectorate (RHI) said.

Tomorrow the bus will be deployed in the centre of Sofia. On weekends it will park next to the airport's first terminal. It will work every day from 9.00 to 18.00.

Sofia Municipality is preparing a campaign for immunization against coronavirus. They are negotiating for opening of vaccination points in large shopping centres.