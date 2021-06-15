Caretaker Cabinet Report after Month in Office - "chaos" and "disguised corruption"

"The realistic picture shows something what we can call corruption disguised in a plausible and lawful form. The public sector, the economy, agriculture, unfortunately even culture and education are overgrown with similar negatives that we have to show to citizens in the first place, and then try to solve them in a correct and transparent way," the caretaker Prime Minister was firm.

The principles that guide the caretaker government are transparency and accountability to society, and a different approach will not be tolerated.

"At the same time, the tolerance of no one and the inviolability of no one is guaranteed, everyone is responsible for their actions and accordingly makes their own choice," Yanev added.

Regarding the preparation of the early parliamentary elections, the caretaker Prime Minister said that the most important responsibility is to give the Central Election Commission the opportunity to make an informed decision on issues related to its activities.

This means mainly providing voting machines in accordance with the Electoral Code, ensuring their service and smooth running of the election process.

"With a joint initiative between the Council of Ministers and the British ambassador, we also organized a meeting with the manufacturer of the machines. In practice, this turned out to be a good move, because at the moment the CEC has the opportunity to make an appropriate decision and we assume that we will have not only a solution within the legal deadline, but also the delivery of all 1,500 machines needed to guarantee the vote," Prime Minister Yanev commented.

According to him, the new style of governance should help people overcome the feeling of hopelessness, lawlessness, impunity.