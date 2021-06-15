Vaccination of Pregnant Women Might Become Priority Shows Study in Argentina

Health authorities in some countries might be considering soon whether or not to prioritize the vaccination of pregnant women.

The initiative had already been implemented in some countries, after a study which determined that pregnant women, with comorbidities, are 22 times more at risk of contracting COVID in a serious way than the rest of the population.

And in the case of pregnant women without previous illnesses, they are twice as likely to experience the coronavirus in a serious way.

The Buenos Aires province study

The Province of Buenos Aires carried out an extensive study on 17,126 pregnant women, within the framework of an international investigation. 7,653 positive cases were confirmed, with a positivity rate of 45 percent.

The fatality rate was 0.59. With these data, compared with those of the general population, several conclusions were made:

That the situation changed between 2020 and 2021.

In this year, death from Covid will be the first cause of maternal death in the Buenos Aires district in 2021.

The fatality rate is 0.82 percent, which means a strong increase over the previous year.

Deaths occurred in women aged 31 years or younger and in most cases (58 percent) they had comorbidities such as obesity, diabetes, asthma, hypertension.

Based on this study, Argentina decided to prioritize the vaccination of pregnant women in some provinces.

There being an international debate on the subject, but general understanding is that the vaccination of pregnant women should be promoted, but in consultation with their respective doctors.

What is the situation around the world with the vaccination of pregnant women

At the international level, the vaccination of pregnant women has very different resolutions: