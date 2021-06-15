Jeff Besos Ex-wife MacKenzie Donates 2.7bn USD
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated another .7bn to a range of charities.
Ms Scott said in a blog post that she wanted to give the money to those "that have been historically underfunded and overlooked".
She wrote that she had chosen 286 organisations working on racial inequality, the arts and education.
Ms Scott is one of the world's richest women.
Much of her fortune comes from her 2019 divorce from Mr Bezos, who is currently the world's richest man.
As part of the deal, Ms Scott ended up with 4% of Amazon's shares, having helped Mr Bezos start the technology giant in 1994.
Despite the size of these donations, she is still the world's 22nd-richest person, worth .5bn, according to Forbes.
Among the charities and organisations who received the "relatively large gifts" were also those working on "bridging divides" between different religions, as well as some colleges and universities.
In 2019, she signed the Giving Pledge, promising to give away most of her fortune.
