Society » HEALTH | June 15, 2021, Tuesday // 23:00
Bulgaria: 6 Districts in Bulgaria Declared Covid-19 Green Zones

Six districts in Bulgaria are now designated as Covid-19 green zone in terms of coronavirus morbidity.

This means that the cases in Bourgas, Vratsa, Kardzhali, Pleven, Razgrad and Silistra are less than 20 per 100, 000 people, data from the National Cenntre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases shows on June 15.

The remaining 22 districts in the country remain in the Covid-19 yellow zone.

The infection rate in them is lower than 60 cases per 100, 000 population.

