Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Caretaker Interior Minister Confirmed Wiretapping

Caretaker Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov confirmed that politicians, public figures and participants in last year’s antigovernment protests have been wiretapped.

He added that he had proof which he would hand over to the next parliament. “We are not talking about one or two instances of wiretapping, they were carried out by the specialized bodies in the country,” Minister Rashkov said further. He added that the legal justification for taking such action constituted a crime.

“How was it that people protesting in the streets were all but pronounced to be preparing to overthrow the government?” Boyko Rashkov asked.

  

 

