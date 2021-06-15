Bulgarian Finance Ministry Publishes Extensive List of US Sanctions’ Possible Targets

The Bulgarian Finance Ministry on Tuesday published a longlist of the persons who fall, or could potentially fall, within the scope of sanctions imposed by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) with the US Department of the Treasury.

The longlist includes the natural persons who are, or could be, targeted by the OFAC sanctions, and associated persons - that
is, "any partners, shareholders, chairpersons and members of the management boards of the legal entities included currently and in the last five years." The list is based on information which has been verified by the authorities and covers the period from 2016 to 2021.

The persons on the longlist are "all natural and juristic persons owned, controlled or managed by the persons on the OFAC list over the last five years." Each of them has participated in more than one company and has been found beyond doubt to have been connected to natural and juristic persons on the OFAC list.

The longlist includes 21 natural persons, among them Irena Krasteva, mother of controversial businessman and former MP
Delyan Peevski, and the brothers Stefan and Tsvetomir Naidenov, former partners of fugitive businessman Vassil Bozhkov.

The list may be expanded or corrected upon receipt of any new evidence. It is available on the Finance Ministry's website.

