Bulgaria’s Caretaker Cabinet: We Impose New Style in Governance

“The purpose of this briefing is to report on the first month of this government. According to normal democratic practice, a grace period of about 100 days is given to “newcomers”. But the caretaker government does not have this period of comfort, because its lifespan is just about 100 days,” stated caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev at a briefing on the work that the cabinet has done so far.

According to him, what he found when he took office was a mess. "Unfortunately, as we go deeper, we find something more than chaos. Rather, a systemic disorder and lack of rules. This is only part of the negativities that we have found ", he said.

In his opinion, the power of the citizens lies in setting the public agenda. “The faster we understand it, the better. In this sense, the caretaker government demonstrates the courage to show you the realistic picture. The courage lies in the fact that the realistic picture shows something that we can call corruption disguised in a legal form. The principles by which we are guided are transparency and accountability. We will not tolerate another approach ", the prime minister was adamant.

With regard to the caretaker cabinet’s priority task, doing the groundwork for snap election, the Prime Minister underscored that the government assumes its role fully aware of its responsibilities. “The most important among them is to give the opportunity to the Central Election Commission to take an informed decision on all issues pertaining to its activity, that is the purchase of voting machines, their maintenance and ensuring smooth election process. We believe that within the deadline set by the law we will be able not only to take the decision but to supply all 1,500 machines necessary for the vote,” Yanev said.

Our duty and commitment before the Bulgarian citizens is to impose a new style of governance. The style that will help them overcome the feeling of helplessness, unlawfulness and impunity. We hope that the parties which will enter the Parliament after us will take over this conduct,” the Prime Minister concluded.