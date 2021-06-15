Prime Minister of North Macedonia Will Visit Sofia in June

Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Zoran Zaev, will pay a visit to Sofia before June 20th. This is what Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and PM Zaev agreed in Brussels. Bulgarian caretaker Minister of Defense Georgi Panayotov took part in the conversation, as well as Skopje’s Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs Buyar Osmani and the Minister of Defense Radmila Shekerinska.

Achieving real progress in the European integration of North Macedonia was a topic of discussion. Bulgaria expects the process to be facilitated through direct and active dialogue in order to resolve bilateral issues. A common will has been expressed for achieving sustainable and irreversible results in good neighborly relations, which meets the expectations of citizens in both countries.