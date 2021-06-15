Prime Minister of North Macedonia Will Visit Sofia in June

Politics » DIPLOMACY | June 15, 2021, Tuesday // 11:24
Bulgaria: Prime Minister of North Macedonia Will Visit Sofia in June

Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Zoran Zaev, will pay a visit to Sofia before June 20th. This is what Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and PM Zaev agreed in Brussels. Bulgarian caretaker Minister of Defense Georgi Panayotov took part in the conversation, as well as Skopje’s Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs Buyar Osmani and the Minister of Defense Radmila Shekerinska.

Achieving real progress in the European integration of North Macedonia was a topic of discussion. Bulgaria expects the process to be facilitated through direct and active dialogue in order to resolve bilateral issues. A common will has been expressed for achieving sustainable and irreversible results in good neighborly relations, which meets the expectations of citizens in both countries.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, N. Macedonia, official visit
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria