Mobile Vaccination Site Will be Available at Sofia Airport

Society » HEALTH | June 15, 2021, Tuesday // 10:22
Bulgaria: Mobile Vaccination Site Will be Available at Sofia Airport

Sofia Regional Health Inspectorate will today receive a donation - a refitted bus, which will used as a mobile vaccination site.

From Wednesday morning, it will be located at Sofia Airport so that all departures and arrivals in the country can be vaccinated. For this purpose, RHI-Sofia will provide a medical team to carry out the vaccinations.

 

