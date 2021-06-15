Mobile Vaccination Site Will be Available at Sofia Airport
Sofia Regional Health Inspectorate will today receive a donation - a refitted bus, which will used as a mobile vaccination site.
From Wednesday morning, it will be located at Sofia Airport so that all departures and arrivals in the country can be vaccinated. For this purpose, RHI-Sofia will provide a medical team to carry out the vaccinations.
