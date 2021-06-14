Medics in Houston US Refuse to Vaccinate

Health workers in the city of Houston, Texas, sued the network of hospitals in that town after being threatened with dismissal if they do not get vaccinated against covid-19.

Jennifer Bridges, a nurse with the Houston Methodist Hospital Network, rejected all kinds of threats and indicated that it is wrong for workers to be forced to inoculate themselves.

After taking the case to court, a federal judge ruled against the workers, stating that if they don’t like the imposed rules, they can go to work elsewhere.

“Methodist is trying to do its business of saving lives without giving them the COVID-19 virus. It is a decision made to keep staff, patients and their families safer. Bridges is free to accept or reject a COVID-19 vaccine; however, if he rejects it, he will simply have to work elsewhere, ”Judge Lynn Hughes wrote in the ruling.

“These people are not being jailed. It is not being tied up. They are just asking them to get the vaccine to protect the most vulnerable in hospitals and other health care facilities, “said Valerie Gutmann Koch, associate professor of law at the University of Houston Law Center.