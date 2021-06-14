Medics in Houston US Refuse to Vaccinate
Health workers in the city of Houston, Texas, sued the network of hospitals in that town after being threatened with dismissal if they do not get vaccinated against covid-19.
Jennifer Bridges, a nurse with the Houston Methodist Hospital Network, rejected all kinds of threats and indicated that it is wrong for workers to be forced to inoculate themselves.
After taking the case to court, a federal judge ruled against the workers, stating that if they don’t like the imposed rules, they can go to work elsewhere.
