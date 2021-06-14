Putin Offers Exchange of Prisoners to Biden

World | June 14, 2021, Monday // 23:40
Bulgaria: Putin Offers Exchange of Prisoners to Biden

Russia is ready to consider the issue of prisoner swap with the US, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with NBC.

"Yes, of course," he said when asked a respective question.

Meanwhile Putin noted that much more Russian citizens are in US prisons than American citizens - in Russia.

"I know that we have certain US citizens who are in prison, have been convicted, found guilty. But if one considers the number of Russian Federation citizens who are in US prisons, then these numbers don't even compare," he said.

Asked about two US citizens - Paul Whelan, convicted in Russia for espionage, and Trevor Reed - Putin did not say whether prisoners will be swapped with their participation, but he referred to Reed as "a troublemaker" who "got drunk on vodka and started a fight."

According to Putin much more Russian citizens are held in custody in the US than American citizens - in Russia.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria