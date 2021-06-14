Putin Offers Exchange of Prisoners to Biden

Russia is ready to consider the issue of prisoner swap with the US, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with NBC.

"Yes, of course," he said when asked a respective question.

Meanwhile Putin noted that much more Russian citizens are in US prisons than American citizens - in Russia.

"I know that we have certain US citizens who are in prison, have been convicted, found guilty. But if one considers the number of Russian Federation citizens who are in US prisons, then these numbers don't even compare," he said.

Asked about two US citizens - Paul Whelan, convicted in Russia for espionage, and Trevor Reed - Putin did not say whether prisoners will be swapped with their participation, but he referred to Reed as "a troublemaker" who "got drunk on vodka and started a fight."

