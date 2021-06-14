Plovdiv to Host One-of-a-Kind Comedy Festival in July

From 4 to 11 July, Plovdiv will host a comedy festival which has no analogue in the European film calendar. In the first edition of the Comedy Europe Film Festival, CEFF - Plovdiv 2021, the audience will be able to see the highest achievements from the last year in the most viewed European movie genre.

Film titles from Italy, Spain, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Ukraine, France, Albania and Bulgaria will be judged by a five-member international jury, which will award prizes for best comedy film and best comedy director, as well as for best male and female actors.

Seven feature-length films will take part in the competition programme, and the out-of-competition section will present eight more titles, which will be screened in the course of eight festival days. The fest movie-goers will decide the Audience award of the first edition of CEFF - Plovdiv 2021.

The organisers of the event have invited many guests from Bulgaria and abroad - directors, actors, screenwriters, producers and friends of the Seventh Art. The audience will have the opportunity to meet the film creators during the discussions before and after the screenings as well as during the numerous supporting events.

The festival will take place at Open Air Cinema Orpheus and Lucky Cinema House in Plovdiv.