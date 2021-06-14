Direct flights from Bulgaria to Seychelles to Be Launched This Autumn

The first charter flight from Sofia to the exotic destination is scheduled for October

The first charter flight from Bulgaria to Seychelles is set for October. It will be performed with the assistance of the largest Seychelles tour operator 7South, the Bulgarian travel agency Luxutour and the Honorary Consulate General of the Republic of Seychelles in Bulgaria.This was announced during an event attended by 7South CEO Andre Butler-Payette, who arrived from Seychelles specifically to announce the news, Luxutour founder Petar Stoyanov and Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Seychelles in Bulgaria Maxim Behar.

The new direct flights start off on 23 October 2021 and will connect Sofia with the largest island of the Seychelles – Mahe. The exotic country has become increasingly popular among Bulgarians, who will now be greatly facilitated when traveling to the small African country.

The Seychelles are among the safest and most easily accessible destinations in the current pandemic setting. Over 85 percent of the population of the country is already fully vaccinated, and Bulgarians are allowed in only with a negative PCR test, without a requirement for quarantine.

"The Seychelles is an amazing place that offers its visitors crystal clear waters, virginal nature, unique flora and fauna species, coral reefs and exciting experience. We are extremely pleased that we can now share this wealth with the Bulgarians who will have direct connection with Seychelles, thanks to our joint project.", commented Andre Butler-Payette, CEO Manager of 7South.

"We have always recommended Seychelles to our customers because the islands combine the best of all popular exotic tourist sites. Therefore, we are happy that we have succeeded together with our partners Marbro Tours, Exotic Holiday and Planet Travel Center, to take this important step and launch the direct flights. We hope this will give a boost to the travel agencies in Bulgaria, who will be able to add another unique destination to their portfolio," said Petar Stoyanov, founder of Luxutour.

"We are happy to give the Bulgarians another opportunity to visit the beautiful Seychelles. We hope that with the launch of direct flights, more and more of our compatriots will be able to enjoy this paradise. Seychelles is a perfect destination for all who are looking for beautiful nature, interesting culture, exotic experiences and excellent service," added Maxim Behar, Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Seychelles in Bulgaria.

Dates of direct flights to Seychelles:

◦ 23 October 2021 – 01 November 2021

◦ 28 January 2022 – 06 February 2022

◦ 25 February 2022 – 06 March 2022