Sports | June 14, 2021, Monday // 13:54
Bulgaria's Golden Girls Shine Bright at EChVarna 2021

The Bulgarian women's rhythmic gymnastics team won a gold medal in the senior group 5 balls final of the Varna 2021 European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics.

Simona Dyankova, Madlen Radukanova, Laura Traets, Stefani Kiryakova and Erika Zafirova, who ranked fifth in the all-around Saturday, performed an outstanding routine on Sunday. Vesela Dimitrova and Mihaela Maevska's girls scored 47.500 points, 38.6 for difficulty and 8.9 for execution.

The silver goes to European all-round champion Russia, with 47.275 points, followed by Israel with 46.150 points.

This is the first gold medal for Bulgaria in the championship. Boryana Kaleyn won the silver in the individual all-around on Saturday, in addition to silvers in the junior group all-around, and the 3 hoops and 2 pairs of clubs final.

