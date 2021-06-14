Bulgaria: Additional 800 Voting Machines Expected from Taiwan

Politics » ELECTIONS | June 14, 2021, Monday // 10:41
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Additional 800 Voting Machines Expected from Taiwan

More than 700 polling stations will be equipped with more than one voting machine for the early general elections on July 11, Rositsa Mateva, Deputy Chairperson and Spokesperson for the Central Election Commission, said in an interview for bTV.

We will organize the early Parliamentary elections with the existing 9,600 machines, if we do not receive more. Currently, we are holding talks with the manufacturer of the voting machines- "Smartmatic". 672 voting machines have been manufactured in the Netherlands. The manufacturer has promised to produce another 800 machines in Taiwan and transport them to Bulgaria, added Rositsa Meteva. 9,400 polling stations in Bulgaria and 242 polling stations abroad must be equipped with voting machines, specified the Spokesperson for the Central Election Commission.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Elections » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, elections, voting machines
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria