Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 42 Newly Infected, 2 Fatalities

In the past 24 hours, 42 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in the country, data from the Single Information Portal show.

During the day 3,470 diagnostic tests were made - 858 PCR and 2,612 antigen. Just over 1.2% tested positive.

As of June 14, there are 12,941 active cases.

During the day, 3,263 vaccines were administered, and since the beginning of the immunization campaign – 1,577,024. A second dose have already received 698,734 people.

The country's hospitals treat 2,284 people diagnosed with COVID-19. Intensive care is provided for 247 of the patients.

Two people have lost their battle with the disease in the last 24 hours, the healed are 93.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 17,900 Covid-related fatalities in our country, 389,495 people have been rehabilitated.

The total number of confirmed cases in Bulgaria is 420,336, among them there are 13,432 medics.

Statistics of the day by regions: Blagoevgrad - 6 new cases, Burgas - 6, Varna - 2, Veliko Tarnovo - 1, Vidin - 1, Gabrovo - 1, Dobrich - 1, Lovech - 1, Pazardzhik - 1, Pernik - 2, Pleven - 1, Plovdiv - 1, Sliven - 6, Sofia (capital) - 7, Stara Zagora - 3, Haskovo - 2. No new cases have been recorded in the regions of Vratsa, Kardzhali, Kyustendil, Montana, Razgrad, Ruse, Silistra, Smolyan, Targovishte, Shumen, Yambol, as well as in Sofia-region.