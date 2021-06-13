COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 81 new cases

The newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours are 81 from 8,339 tests, the daily report on the National Information Portal shows on June 13.

31 were confirmed from PCR and 50 from rapid antigen tests.

The total lab-confirmed positive cases in the country since the start of the epidemic are 420,294.

The active cases are 12,994.

Of the total, 2,283 patients are in hospitals, 246 of them being in intensive care.

During the past 24 hours: