Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 123 New Cases

The newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours are 123 from 13, 361 tests, the daily report on the National Information Portal shows on June 12.

50 were confirmed from PCR and 73 from rapid antigen tests.

The total lab-confirmed positive cases in the country since the start of the epidemic are 420,213.

The active cases are 12,952.

Of the total, 2,290 patients are in hospitals, 246 of them being in intensive care.

During the past 24 hours:

· 783 recoveries, bringing the total to date to 389,368;

· 20,496 administered doses of Covid-19 vaccines, bringing the total to date to 1,568,793

· 6 Covid-19 related deaths, thus bringing the death toll to date to 17,893.