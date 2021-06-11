Trump Is ‘bright personality’ and Biden Is ‘career man’, According to Putin
Russian the president Vladimir Putin before the upcoming meeting with ASV President Joe Biden has given an interview to U.S. TV channel NBC, describing former U.S. President Donald Trump as a “bright personality” and Biden as a “career man.”
“Even now, I believe that former US President Mr. Trump is an unusual personality, a talented personality, otherwise he would not have become US president,” Putin said.
Putin acknowledged that Biden was “a different kind of man” with his strengths and weaknesses, and hoped that “there would be no impulsive movement on behalf of the current US president.”
“We have bilateral relations that have deteriorated to their lowest point in recent years,” Putin said in an interview.
Biden has said the United States wants “stable, predictable” relations with Russia and is not looking for conflict. However, the White House has repeatedly emphasized that it does not want to reward Putin with this summit, but a face-to-face meeting is particularly important because of the differences between the two countries.
“I have always acted in the interests of the Russian people and the Russian state. Different tags are not something that is worth living through easily,” Putin said.
