New Procedure to Be Launched for Electing Six Bulgarian EU Delegated Prosecutors

A new procedure for proposing six European Delegated Prosecutors from Bulgaria will begin on June 16. This transpired at a news conference that European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kovesi held here on Friday before the end of her two-day visit to Sofia. She added that a constructive solution to the issue had been found after her meetings in the Bulgarian capital.

Bulgaria is entitled to ten European Delegated Prosecutor positions at the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO). On February 18, Bulgaria sent the EPPO the names of ten proposed European Delegated Prosecutors, but six of them were rejected by the EPPO College on April 7 because they did not meet the eligibility criteria. The EPPO requested new nominations, but

the Prosecutors Chamber terminated the selection procedure on June 2 because none of the candidates under the current procedure have been approved by six or more votes as required.



Kovesi conferred with Justice Minister Yanaki Stoilov and with Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev on Thursday and with the Supreme

Judicial Council's Prosecutors Chamber on Friday.



The European Chief Prosecutor said on Friday the new nominees

should be independent and experienced in combatting corruption,

money laundering and all other crimes that are under the EPPO's

jurisdiction.



In Sofia, Kovesi said that she will personally oversee the cases for Bulgaria which are handled by her office, as well as the cases for Germany and Latvia. She said if a politician calls her and tries to influence her work, she will expose them publicly.

The guest also explained that the cases to be probed by the EPPO will be randomly allocated.

Her office has already received alerts from the national authorities and from OLAF: 300 cases and 120 private complaints, including some from Bulgaria.



If there is sufficient information, Kovesi's office will investigate all of these cases. She urged people to whistleblow directly to the EPPO and commented that only an independent judiciary can mete out justice.



When the European Chief Prosecutor met with the Prosecutors Chamber earlier on Friday, the sides "vowed to keep up cooperation and constructive dialogue in the interest of people," the Supreme Judicial Council said in a press release.



The Prosecutor General, all Prosecutors Chamber members, the Bulgarian representative to the EPPO Teodora Georgieva, the head of Kovesi's cabinet Milan Yaron and her spokesperson Tine Hollevoet attended the meeting. BTA