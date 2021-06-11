Concession Procedure for Plovdiv Airport Terminated

Politics » DOMESTIC | June 11, 2021, Friday // 10:32
Bulgaria: Concession Procedure for Plovdiv Airport Terminated

The existing procedure for concession of the airport in Plovdiv will be terminated next week, announced the caretaker Minister of Transport, Information Technologies and Communications Georgi Todorov.

The reason for the termination is that there is no interest in this concession and no candidate has appeared, although the deadlines have been extended several times.

 According to Todorov, a procedure will be launched to prepare new analyzes in line with the real situation, taking into account the pandemic conditions and a forecast of how much and when the aviation markets will wake up, where the impact was very serious.

The Minister of Transport clarified that he would ask for several options to be developed with conditions for the future concessionaire, but in any case he would seek balance and in the first place - protection of the state interest.

The minister did not want to specify whether the new concession procedure will be launched during the term of the caretaker government.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria