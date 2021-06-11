Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 100 Newly Infected, 15 Fatalities

Society » HEALTH | June 11, 2021, Friday // 09:10
The newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours are 100 from 14 266 tests, the daily report on the National Information Portal shows on June 11.

44 were confirmed from PCR and 56 from rapid antigen tests.

The total lab-confirmed positive cases in the country since the start of the epidemic are 420,090.

The active cases are 13,618.

Of the total, 2,335 patients are in hospitals, 253 of them being in intensive care.

During the past 24 hours:

· 670 recoveries, bringing the total to date to 388,585;

· 23,777 administered doses of Covid-19 vaccines, bringing the total to date to 1,548,304

· 15 Covid-19 related deaths, thus bringing the death toll to date to 17,887.

 

 

