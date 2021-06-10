European Parliament May Sue EC for Failing to Impose Rule of Law across Union

Politics | June 10, 2021, Thursday // 16:49
Bulgaria: European Parliament May Sue EC for Failing to Impose Rule of Law across Union

In a resolution adopted on Thursday with 506 votes in favour, 150 against and 28 abstentions, Parliament warned it may sue the Commission for failing to strictly impose the rule of law across the Union, the EP press service reported. Furthermore, MEPs instruct EP President David Sassoli to call on the Commission, within two weeks at the latest, to “fulfil its obligations” or risk going to court.

MEPs noted that the new conditionality instrument to protect the EU budget has been in force since 1 January 2021 and also applies to the Recovery funds. Despite this, the Commission has not proposed any measures under the new rules and has not respected the deadline of 1 June to finalise the guidelines on the application of the Regulation. This “constitutes a sufficient basis for taking legal action EU against the Commission”, they said.

The risk of the EU budget being misused in EU countries has grown and rule of law is deteriorating, MEPs stress, and urged the Commission to swiftly address the severe violations of the principle of rule of law in some Member States that are seriously jeopardising the fair, legal and impartial distribution of EU funds.

According to the MEPs, the Commission should use all tools necessary, including the procedure foreseen in Article 7 of the EU Treaty, the EU rule of law framework and the infringement procedures, to address the persistent violations of democracy and fundamental rights in the EU, including attacks on media freedom, journalists, as well as freedom of association and assembly.

The rule of law conditionality regulation, designed to protect EU funds against their possible misuse by EU governments, entered into force on 1 January 2021. However, no measures have been proposed under the new rules. The Council asked the Commission to delay their application so Member States could challenge it in the EU Court of Justice. Poland and Hungary did so on 11 March.

In a resolution adopted in March, Parliament reiterated that the Council’s conclusions on this matter carry no legal effect, and that application of the new regulation cannot be subject to any guidelines.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: European parliament, European Council, rule of law
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria