New Symphony Orchestra to Perform Its First Concert in Memoriam of James Pardew

Society » CULTURE | June 10, 2021, Thursday // 14:55
Bulgaria: New Symphony Orchestra to Perform Its First Concert in Memoriam of James Pardew

The New Symphony Orchestra is dedicating its first concert to be held after the enforced break caused by the Covid-19 pandemic to the memory of former United States ambassador James Pardew, who died on June 2.

The NSO said that Pardew, a member of the orchestra’s honorary board, had been one of its most loyal supporters.

The concert by the NSO, which this year has its 30th anniversary, will be on July 9 at 7.30pm in Bulgaria Hall.

To be conducted by Petko Dimitrov with soloist Edelina Kaneva, the programme for the concert is:

Tchaikovsky Symphony No.5

Johan Strauss II Die Fledermaus Overture

Jules Massenet Meditation from Thais

Franz Lehar ‘Meine Lippen sie kussen so heiss’ from Giuditta

Jacques Offenbach Can-Can Music

Frederic Loewe ‘Wouldn’t it Be Loverly?’ from My Fair Lady

‘I Could’ve Danced All Night’ from My Fair Lady.

Tickets are available at the Bulgaria Hall box office and via epaygo.bg.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, New Symphony Orchestra, concert, in memoriam, James Pardew
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria