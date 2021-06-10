Famous Czech Photographer Bara Prasilova Presents Her Surreal Images in Sofia

June 10, 2021, Thursday
Bara Prasilova is an art director, photographer and director based in Prague.

Her work remains on the borderline of commercial and fine art photography. Her clients appreciate her signature style combining absurd humour, alarming beauty, playfulness, mild cruelty as well as her persistent passion for perfection.

Her job frequently involves her own demanding props production which she later combines with advantages of digital photography in post production. Both her free artwork and work on commission have been exhibited all over the world and many of them awarded international prizes.

Clients that have hired Bara to create photographs or entire campaigns are for instance Vitra, Ikea, The Czech National Theatre, Newsweek magazine and other.

Bara`s personal goal is to cultivate beauty and feminine style along with humor and sense of lightness in visual arts.

In 2009 and 2011, Prášilová became Photographer of the Year in the Czech Republic (Czech Grand Design Award). In 2014 she won the prestigious Hasselblad Master Award and since then has been part of the competition's jury.

Now she is presenting her project Circles at the Czech Centre in Sofia. The exhibition, which can be seen until 16 July, is organised jointly with the Czech Republic Embassy in Sofia and is included in the Month of Photography programme. Curators are Marie Tomanová and Thomas Beachdel.

