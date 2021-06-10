Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 131 Newly Infected, 12 Fatalities

The newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours are 131 from 9,920 tests, the daily report on the National Information Portal shows on June 10.

65 were confirmed from PCR and 66 from rapid antigen tests.

The total lab-confirmed positive cases in the country since the start of the epidemic are 419,990.

The active cases are 14,203.

Of the total, 2,407 patients are in hospitals, 256 of them being in intensive care.

During the past 24 hours:

· 499 recoveries, bringing the total to date to 387,915;

· 24,014 administered doses of Covid-19 vaccines, bringing the total to date to 1,524,541;

· 12 Covid-19 related deaths, thus bringing the death toll to date to 17,872.

According to the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic diseases, since June 8, all districts in Bulgaria are now in the Covid-19 yellow zone, which means that the rate of infected people in the country is less than 60 per 100,000 population.