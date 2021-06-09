President Radev Held Video Call with President of EU Parliament Sassoli

On June 9, Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev held a video conference with European Parliament President David Sassoli.

During the conversation, initiated by the President of the European Parliament, the two discussed measures to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, as well as topics on the EU agenda with a focus on enlargement policy.

The Bulgarian head of state emphasized that Bulgaria in principle and consistently supports the European integration of the Republic of North Macedonia.

The President also pointed out that Bulgaria expects sustainable and irreversible results in the process of building good relations with its neighbours and in this regard the most important is the direct and open dialogue between the two closest countries in the Balkans to achieve real progress.