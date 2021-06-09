European Commission Should Be Penalized for Ignoring Rule of Law Issues – MEP Elena Yoncheva, Bulgaria

Politics | June 9, 2021, Wednesday // 21:33
Bulgaria: European Commission Should Be Penalized for Ignoring Rule of Law Issues – MEP Elena Yoncheva, Bulgaria

According to Elena Yoncheva, Bulgarian MEP from the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, a criminal procedure must be initiated against the European Commission, as it has not yet found a way to apply the regulation on the binding of the rule of law with the allocation of EU funds.

In front of the plenary, she recalled that the rule of law has collapsed in Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria and Slovenia, while the European Parliament has been debating for years on the issue:

"How long does the list have to become to start enforcing the law to the full extent. A week ago Bulgaria was rocked by the sweeping sanctions under the Magnitsky Act for corruption and abuse of power. Why are our American partners able to pinpoint where the corruption is, something what the European Commission should have done a long time ago."

MEP Moritz Körner of the Renew Europe group also stressed that the United States sanctions corrupt oligarchs in Bulgaria while the Commission does nothing.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EC, MEP Elena Yoncheva, corruption, sanctions
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria